First Financial Holdings, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Columbia, SC, based Investment company First Financial Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Eni SpA, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First Financial Holdings, Inc. owns 342 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IGSB, PFF, BND, AGG, GLD, AMT, MKC, MDY, TSLA, VGIT, A, APD, BF.B, KMX, CI, DFS, HCA, HRL, IJR, IWO, IWV, XLB, XLC, AUB, BX, ED, CMI, ENB, EPD, WTRG, F, GSK, RSP, IWN, SUB, KHC, MMP, MET, MCO, NEP, XLU, XLY, XLP, XLI, SJM, SPTM, TWTR, UN, WBA, ACCO, AMCR, AMP, BHF, CCL, CDW, CNP, CC, XEC, CXO, CW, DG, GE, HES, HIW, HLT, HEP, IUSG, MUB, IYM, IYK, IYC, IYE, IYH, IYJ, IYW, IDU, KEYS, LSTR, LAZ, MGA, MKL, MRVL, MVO, NGG, NEOS, NTCT, JPC, NVDA, OTEX, PEN, PIPR, RY, SPGI, SJT, SCHC, SA, XLE, XLRE, SR, SQ, SWK, TRP, TWLO, UNM, VOO, VCR, VDC, VHT, VEEV, VIAC, VOD, WAB, ZBH,
- Added Positions: SHY, VCSH, VCIT, BSV, TIP, PHYS, LHX, AVGO, KO, GOLD, ISRG, SSB, SPY, GDX, ROP, ABBV, CHTR, BRK.B, V, GPC, BABA, SNE, ICE, MA, FB, PM, AZN, DHR, ABT, WMT, CVX, NKE, MO, VEA, CHD, MSI, MDT, CNC, WFC, EA, TXN, PYPL, PEP, QCOM, IP, BAX, SO, SBUX, TGT, NOW, TFC, AMAT, D, VWO, VXF, VGT, CMCSA, CTXS, NVS, LOW, DVY, BMY, MRK, MDLZ, GD, ILMN, NSC, STZ, VT, CCI, CL, VB, ORCL, IWM, DE, IBB, SPLV, BA, LMT, TSCO, ITW, SYY, SYK, XLV, PSLV, ECL, T, GILD, ROST, EMR, TROW, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, INTC, UPS, RDS.A, VEU, E, PG, MSFT, INTU, LLY, BP, MMM, ACN, USB, COST, ANTM, FISV, CB, CRM, CTAS, XLK, ADBE, BAC, KMB, UNH, OTIS, AMGN, UNP, GOOG, AWK, PAYX, XLF, COF, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, VNQ, BLK, PSX, GIS, PNC, AFL, NUE, NEE, CTVA, COP, TJX, VBR, ULTA, LYB, AEP, IWR, EFA, IJH, CARR, IBM, BDX, GS, XOM, MOS, VFC, YUM, VTV, RSG, NVO, MUSA, MS, IJS, IWP, IWD, PEY, GPN, FTV, DLTR, CINF, CDK, CAT,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, MAR, TRV, KBE, SCHD, SEIC, VYM, KODK,
For the details of FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,805 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 366,708 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 372,220 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,035 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,053 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 111,220 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,297 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,734 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,352 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,543 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.36%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 372,220 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1101.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 147,873 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1385.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 110,783 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 546.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 120,189 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 640.48%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 72,574 shares as of .Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 90.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 904,078 shares as of .Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85.
