First Financial Holdings, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Columbia, SC, based Investment company First Financial Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Eni SpA, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First Financial Holdings, Inc. owns 342 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,805 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 366,708 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 372,220 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,035 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,053 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%

First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 111,220 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,297 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,734 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,352 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,543 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.36%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 372,220 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1101.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 147,873 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1385.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 110,783 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 546.25%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 120,189 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 640.48%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 72,574 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 90.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 904,078 shares as of .

First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

First Financial Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85.