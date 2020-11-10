Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys Intel Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Vodafone Group PLC, Synaptics Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Rochester, MI, based Investment company Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Anglo American PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, sells Vodafone Group PLC, Synaptics Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Apple Inc, Marathon Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTC, MDU, ZM, NGLOY, AMAT, WMT, AMZN,
- Added Positions: TAK, CPB, UGI, MOS, NVS, VZ, BG, CSCO, ORAN, MU, NFG, NOK, T, SEAC, IWN,
- Reduced Positions: VOD, SYNA, AAPL, EBAY, TACO,
- Sold Out: EA, MRO,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with TAK. Click here to check it out.
- TAK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TAK
- Peter Lynch Chart of TAK
For the details of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+asset+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC
- Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 376,668 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,476 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Sanofi SA (SNY) - 587,239 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Novartis AG (NVS) - 335,936 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 620,298 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 230,871 shares as of .New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 301,151 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $376.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Anglo American PLC (NGLOY)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 482,476 shares as of .New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 61,232 shares as of .New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,875 shares as of .Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 911,984 shares as of .Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 336,213 shares as of .Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC. Also check out:
1. MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC keeps buying