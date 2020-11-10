Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys Intel Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Vodafone Group PLC, Synaptics Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Rochester, MI, based Investment company Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Anglo American PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, sells Vodafone Group PLC, Synaptics Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Apple Inc, Marathon Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC, MDU, ZM, NGLOY, AMAT, WMT, AMZN,

INTC, MDU, ZM, NGLOY, AMAT, WMT, AMZN, Added Positions: TAK, CPB, UGI, MOS, NVS, VZ, BG, CSCO, ORAN, MU, NFG, NOK, T, SEAC, IWN,

TAK, CPB, UGI, MOS, NVS, VZ, BG, CSCO, ORAN, MU, NFG, NOK, T, SEAC, IWN, Reduced Positions: VOD, SYNA, AAPL, EBAY, TACO,

VOD, SYNA, AAPL, EBAY, TACO, Sold Out: EA, MRO,

For the details of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+asset+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 376,668 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,476 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Sanofi SA (SNY) - 587,239 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Novartis AG (NVS) - 335,936 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 620,298 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 230,871 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 301,151 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $376.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 482,476 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 61,232 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,875 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 911,984 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 336,213 shares as of .

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.