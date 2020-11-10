River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Prologis Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Abbott Laboratories, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Brandywine Realty Trust

Investment company River Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Prologis Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Brandywine Realty Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, River Wealth Advisors LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MUB, DLR, XLRE, MGC, NOC, MKC, CARR, MDT, VCIT, INT, PM, IEFA, COST, VO, SUB, LQD, RPM, QCOM, NVS, PYPL, TMUS, UN, GL, Added Positions: VBK, PLD, VEU, IVV, MSFT, CWB, IWR, IWM, EEM, AAPL, VZ, SCZ, AMT, IEMG, VXF, ACN, AMZN, SPY, C, MMC, TT, IJK, UNH, CSCO, VAR, MCD, UNP, TJX, GOOGL, TMO, JNJ, CL, DHI, AVY, PEP, V, CSL, CHRW, DIS, ZBH, PPL, BMY, VB, AMGN, AEP, INTC, CVS, JPM, STZ, BAC, KO, USB, HD, MRK, PG, LRCX, DFS, EFA, FB, PSX, HON, SCHZ, WM, RMD, ETN, VFC, XOM, CMCSA, ABBV, LMT, LOW, LH, NKE, OTIS, ALLE, DG, PH, TEL, PFE, VWO, KMB, NSC, VEA, SCHX, IBM, BDX, FTEC, WFC, SBUX,

TFC, IJJ, T, D, PHM, AGG, ARW, RTX, UL, ABC, IJH, DHR, APD, IR, TM, MTB, CVX, MAS, SPGI, TGT, SCHB, SCHM, GOOG, HPE, WBT, DVY, IJR, LIN, COP, ORCL, NUE, VHT, MOG.A, CMI, ITW, FDX, NEE, XLK, VOO, XLY, XLE, VGT, SCHD, SCHF, TD, TRV, DGX, MMM, NFLX, MRO, DUK, DE, BRK.B, Sold Out: ABT, HYS, BDN, GPC, F,

For the details of River Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,112 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 287,746 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 145,328 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,770 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 72,304 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,431 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,356 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $314.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,499 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 106.59%. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $234.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,523 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 114.09%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,380 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,297 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,725 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 209.83%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,463 shares as of .

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $89.72 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.82.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

River Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.