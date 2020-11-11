US Indexes End Mostly Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,420.92 on Tuesday with a gain of 262.95 points or 0.90%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,545.53 for a loss of 4.97 points or -0.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,553.86 for a loss of 159.93 points or -1.37%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 24.80 for a loss of 0.95 points or -3.69%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Tuesday as stocks retreated from the election rally.

On the earnings calendar:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) beat revenue estimates. EPS missed estimates by $0.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) beat revenue estimates. EPS beat estimates by $0.08.

Kodak (NYSE:KODK): Revenue of $252 million decreased -20.0% year over year with a Q3 net loss of $445 million.

In other news:

The European Union plans to file antitrust charges against Amazon.com (AMZN)

The NFIB Business Optimism Index was unchanged at 104 in October

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.436 million in September, up from 6.352 million

The Treasury held an auction for 10-year notes at a rate of 0.960%

Across the board:

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) -6.76%

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) +8.00%

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -13.05%

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) -9.01%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,737.01 for a gain of 31.97 points or 1.88%. The S&P 600 closed at 996.00 for a gain of 25.59 points or 2.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,946.01 for a gain of 86.38 points or 0.73%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,123.40 for a gain of 210.73 points or 2.66%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,108.41 for a gain of 25.15 points or 1.21%; the S&P 100 at 1,623.00 for a loss of 5.51 points or -0.34%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,624.29 for a loss of 206.10 points or -1.74%; the Russell 3000 at 2,088.88 for a loss of 1.48 points or -0.071%; the Russell 1000 at 1,977.52 for a loss of 3.86 points or -0.19%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,498.30 for a loss of 20.00 points or -0.055%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 661.36 for a gain of 11.08 points or 1.70%.

