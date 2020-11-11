US Indexes End Mostly Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,420.92 on Tuesday with a gain of 262.95 points or 0.90%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,545.53 for a loss of 4.97 points or -0.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,553.86 for a loss of 159.93 points or -1.37%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 24.80 for a loss of 0.95 points or -3.69%.
Tuesday's Market Movers
U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Tuesday as stocks retreated from the election rally.
On the earnings calendar:
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) beat revenue estimates. EPS missed estimates by $0.13.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) beat revenue estimates. EPS beat estimates by $0.08.
- Kodak (NYSE:KODK): Revenue of $252 million decreased -20.0% year over year with a Q3 net loss of $445 million.
In other news:
- The European Union plans to file antitrust charges against Amazon.com (AMZN)
- The NFIB Business Optimism Index was unchanged at 104 in October
- The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.436 million in September, up from 6.352 million
- The Treasury held an auction for 10-year notes at a rate of 0.960%
Across the board:
- Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) -6.76%
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) +8.00%
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -13.05%
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) -9.01%
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,737.01 for a gain of 31.97 points or 1.88%. The S&P 600 closed at 996.00 for a gain of 25.59 points or 2.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,946.01 for a gain of 86.38 points or 0.73%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,123.40 for a gain of 210.73 points or 2.66%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,108.41 for a gain of 25.15 points or 1.21%; the S&P 100 at 1,623.00 for a loss of 5.51 points or -0.34%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,624.29 for a loss of 206.10 points or -1.74%; the Russell 3000 at 2,088.88 for a loss of 1.48 points or -0.071%; the Russell 1000 at 1,977.52 for a loss of 3.86 points or -0.19%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,498.30 for a loss of 20.00 points or -0.055%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 661.36 for a gain of 11.08 points or 1.70%.
