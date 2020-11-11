  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1515) 

US Indexes End Mostly Lower Tuesday

Nasdaq down -1.37%

November 11, 2020 | About: LYFT +4.48% LMND -5.67% KODK -3.63% POTX -3.27% EXR +0.94% CCL -0.84% ZM +2.85%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,420.92 on Tuesday with a gain of 262.95 points or 0.90%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,545.53 for a loss of 4.97 points or -0.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,553.86 for a loss of 159.93 points or -1.37%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 24.80 for a loss of 0.95 points or -3.69%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Tuesday as stocks retreated from the election rally.

On the earnings calendar:

  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) beat revenue estimates. EPS missed estimates by $0.13.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) beat revenue estimates. EPS beat estimates by $0.08.
  • Kodak (NYSE:KODK): Revenue of $252 million decreased -20.0% year over year with a Q3 net loss of $445 million.

In other news:

  • The European Union plans to file antitrust charges against Amazon.com (AMZN)
  • The NFIB Business Optimism Index was unchanged at 104 in October
  • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.436 million in September, up from 6.352 million
  • The Treasury held an auction for 10-year notes at a rate of 0.960%

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,737.01 for a gain of 31.97 points or 1.88%. The S&P 600 closed at 996.00 for a gain of 25.59 points or 2.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,946.01 for a gain of 86.38 points or 0.73%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,123.40 for a gain of 210.73 points or 2.66%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,108.41 for a gain of 25.15 points or 1.21%; the S&P 100 at 1,623.00 for a loss of 5.51 points or -0.34%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,624.29 for a loss of 206.10 points or -1.74%; the Russell 3000 at 2,088.88 for a loss of 1.48 points or -0.071%; the Russell 1000 at 1,977.52 for a loss of 3.86 points or -0.19%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,498.30 for a loss of 20.00 points or -0.055%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 661.36 for a gain of 11.08 points or 1.70%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)