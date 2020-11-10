Herbalife Nutrition Issues Statement

After considering additional feedback from our shareholders, the Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:NYSE:HLF ) announced the Company will no longer move forward with its intended distribution of warrants. As always, the Board will continue to evaluate opportunities to maximize shareholder value.Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.For more information, please visit [url="]IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com[/url].Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.herbalife.com%2F[/url] as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.





Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:















the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on us, our Members, and the world economy (including our customers and our supply chain);











our relationship with, and our ability to influence the actions of, our Members;











improper action by our employees or Members in violation of applicable law;











adverse publicity associated with our products or network marketing organization, including our ability to comfort the marketplace and regulators regarding our compliance with applicable laws;











changing consumer preferences and demands;











the competitive nature of our business;











regulatory matters governing our products, including potential governmental or regulatory actions concerning the safety or efficacy of our products and network marketing program, including the direct selling markets in which we operate;











legal challenges to our network marketing program;











the Consent Order entered into with the FTC, the effects thereof and any failure to comply therewith;











risks associated with operating internationally and the effect of economic factors, including foreign exchange, inflation, disruptions or conflicts with our third-party importers, and pricing and currency devaluation risks, especially in countries such as Venezuela;











uncertainties relating to interpretation and enforcement of legislation in China governing direct selling and anti-pyramiding;











our inability to obtain or maintain the necessary licenses for our direct selling business in China and elsewhere;











adverse changes in the Chinese economy;











our dependence on increased penetration of existing markets;











any material disruption to our business caused by natural disasters, other catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, viral outbreaks and other similar epidemics, or cybersecurity incidents;











noncompliance by us or our Members with any privacy laws or any security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss, or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;











contractual limitations on our ability to expand our business;











our reliance on our information technology infrastructure and outside manufacturers;











the sufficiency of our trademarks and other intellectual property rights;











product concentration;











our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member of, our senior management team which could negatively impact our Member relations and operating results;











U.S. and foreign laws and regulations applicable to our operations;











uncertainties relating to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union;











restrictions imposed by covenants in our existing indebtedness;











risks related to our convertible notes;











changes in, and uncertainties relating to, the application of transfer pricing, duties, value added taxes, and other tax laws, treaties, and regulations, or their interpretation;











taxation relating to our Members;











product liability claims;











our incorporation under the laws of the Cayman Islands;











whether we will purchase any of our shares in the open markets or otherwise, and if so, the prices paid in connection with such acquisitions; and











share price volatility related to, among other things, speculative trading and certain traders shorting our common shares.







View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006294/en/