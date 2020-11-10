SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Navistar International Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Navistar International Corporation ("NAV" or the "Company") (NYSE: NAV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by TRATON SE ("TRATON"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRATON will acquire all outstanding shares of NAV that it does not already own, and NAV shareholders will receive $44.50 per share in cash for each share of NAV that they hold. TRATON already controls 16.7% of NAV common stock, and the two companies have a long-standing strategic alliance that may have been a factor in the formulation of the proposed transaction.

In light of TRATON's significant share ownership and pre-exiting professional relationship with the Company, WeissLaw is investigating whether NAV's board acted independently and in the best interest of the Company's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share cash consideration reflects fair compensation for NAV shareholders, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to NAV shareholders.

