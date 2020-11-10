Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza Bought $100,304 of Shares

CEO of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marcio Souza (insider trades) bought 3,846 shares of PRAX on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $26.08 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,304.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc has a market cap of $1.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.98 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

