Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. Buys SVMK Inc

Investment company Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SVMK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Equity Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: SVMK,
- Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) - 2,770,540 shares, 99.02% of the total portfolio.
- SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 6,230 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.25%
Spectrum Equity Management, Inc. added to a holding in SVMK Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of .
