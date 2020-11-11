  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Heronetta Management, L.P. Buys TC Energy Corp, TC Pipelines LP, Sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, DCP Midstream LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP

November 11, 2020 | About: TCP +3.7% TRP +4.1% PAA +3.14% DCP -0.27% PSXP +2.48%

New York, NY, based Investment company Heronetta Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, TC Pipelines LP, sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, DCP Midstream LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heronetta Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Heronetta Management, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heronetta Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heronetta+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heronetta Management, L.P.
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 876,280 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 244,498 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
  3. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 17,000 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 48,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43%
  5. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,253,058 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Heronetta Management, L.P. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of .

Added: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Heronetta Management, L.P. added to a holding in TC Pipelines LP by 230.77%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of .

Reduced: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Heronetta Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 41.23%. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Heronetta Management, L.P. still held 205,300 shares as of .

Reduced: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Heronetta Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 62.97%. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $14.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Heronetta Management, L.P. still held 58,800 shares as of .

Reduced: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Heronetta Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 24.34%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Heronetta Management, L.P. still held 34,200 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Heronetta Management, L.P.. Also check out:

