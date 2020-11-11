Betterment LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Betterment LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES TRUST, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Betterment LLC. As of 2020Q3, Betterment LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHD, ESGU,

SCHD, ESGU, Added Positions: VEA, BNDX, MUB, SHV, VTI, VTV, AGG, EMB, JPST, VOE, VWO, VTIP, VBR, ESGD, DSI, GSLC, GSIE, BIV, BSV, VMBS, VUG, BLV, ESGE, SCHV, LQD, GBIL, FLOT, VOT, VBK, USIG, VCLT, HYLB, BIL, VOOV, VOOG, TLT, HYD, MBB, IGSB, QAI, EMLP, VB, IEF, SCHH, VIG, NYF, SHY,

VEA, BNDX, MUB, SHV, VTI, VTV, AGG, EMB, JPST, VOE, VWO, VTIP, VBR, ESGD, DSI, GSLC, GSIE, BIV, BSV, VMBS, VUG, BLV, ESGE, SCHV, LQD, GBIL, FLOT, VOT, VBK, USIG, VCLT, HYLB, BIL, VOOV, VOOG, TLT, HYD, MBB, IGSB, QAI, EMLP, VB, IEF, SCHH, VIG, NYF, SHY, Reduced Positions: SCHF, SCHB, ITOT, NEAR, IEMG, TFI, IVE, BND, SPEM, IJJ, SPYV, SLYV, VTEB, TIP, SUSA, SPY, IWO, IGLB, IWB, GEM, IAGG, EMLC, PCY, PDBC, SYLD, SGOL, ASHR, VIOO, IVV, VNQI, VNQ, SCHE, CMF, VCIT,

SCHF, SCHB, ITOT, NEAR, IEMG, TFI, IVE, BND, SPEM, IJJ, SPYV, SLYV, VTEB, TIP, SUSA, SPY, IWO, IGLB, IWB, GEM, IAGG, EMLC, PCY, PDBC, SYLD, SGOL, ASHR, VIOO, IVV, VNQI, VNQ, SCHE, CMF, VCIT, Sold Out: GVI, IAU, IJR, ISTB, VO,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 23,070,239 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 70,131,674 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 47,184,524 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 21,407,189 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 10,255,289 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%

Betterment LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of .

Betterment LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of .

Betterment LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,957,343 shares as of .

Betterment LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,258,261 shares as of .

Betterment LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06. The stock is now traded at around $109.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64,328 shares as of .

Betterment LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,994 shares as of .

Betterment LLC added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,530 shares as of .

Betterment LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 114.70%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,798 shares as of .

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Betterment LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31.

Betterment LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 22.01%. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Betterment LLC still held 287,354 shares as of .

Betterment LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.06%. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Betterment LLC still held 89,584 shares as of .

Betterment LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.31%. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Betterment LLC still held 1,726 shares as of .