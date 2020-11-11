  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Synopsys Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc

November 11, 2020 | About: CDW -4.46% RPM +0.38% MPC +3.21% KYN +5.33% GDV +0.81% CHY +0.08% KDP +2.34% SNPS -6.19% PCH -0.6% ZNGA +2.39% UA -1.85% DOW +2.57% D +2.07%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company RMB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Synopsys Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, CDW Corp, Zynga Inc, sells BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 584 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RMB Capital Management, LLC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 262,407 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 240,467 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,562 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. PTC Inc (PTC) - 493,428 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,831 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%
New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 417,104 shares as of .

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,285 shares as of .

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,198 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 348,293 shares as of .

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 293,719 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,976 shares as of .

Added: CDW Corp (CDW)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 127,541 shares as of .

Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 94,124 shares as of .

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 167.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,105 shares as of .

Added: Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co (KYN)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co by 494.05%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 597,093 shares as of .

Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 373.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,013 shares as of .

Added: Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund by 187.73%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 216,749 shares as of .

Sold Out: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (DJP)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Sold Out: Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sohu.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $17.24.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of RMB Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. RMB Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RMB Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RMB Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RMB Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)