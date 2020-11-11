RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Synopsys Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company RMB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Synopsys Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, CDW Corp, Zynga Inc, sells BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Apple Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 584 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of RMB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 262,407 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 240,467 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,562 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% PTC Inc (PTC) - 493,428 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,831 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 417,104 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,285 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,198 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 348,293 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 293,719 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,976 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 127,541 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 94,124 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 167.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,105 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co by 494.05%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 597,093 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 373.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,013 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund by 187.73%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 216,749 shares as of .

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sohu.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $17.24.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25.