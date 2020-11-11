Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys First BanCorp, Popular Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, FB Financial Corp, Live Oak Bancshares Inc

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Mendon Capital Advisors Corp (Current Portfolio) buys First BanCorp, Popular Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Renasant Corp, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, FB Financial Corp, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, Professional Holding Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2020Q3, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 51 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FIBK, FSKR, RNST, WPF.U, FITB, OFG, SFST, RVSB,

FIBK, FSKR, RNST, WPF.U, FITB, OFG, SFST, RVSB, Added Positions: FBP, BPOP, SLCT, C, HTH, BFST, CIVB, WFC, LMST, RBNC, WTFC, PEBO, OSBC,

FBP, BPOP, SLCT, C, HTH, BFST, CIVB, WFC, LMST, RBNC, WTFC, PEBO, OSBC, Reduced Positions: FBK, LOB, PFHD, EQBK, ABCB, ESQ, ALLY, SNV, FBMS, FBNC, VBTX, PNC, OBNK, SSB, MN, SBCF, BUSE, OPRT, STXB, BAC, BANC, MYFW, ESXB,

FBK, LOB, PFHD, EQBK, ABCB, ESQ, ALLY, SNV, FBMS, FBNC, VBTX, PNC, OBNK, SSB, MN, SBCF, BUSE, OPRT, STXB, BAC, BANC, MYFW, ESXB, Sold Out: FPAC, BKU, BK, BXS, HBAN, RRBI, GS, JPM, MS, HTBK, OMF, AMAL,

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 575,000 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.35% Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 660,192 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 444,364 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 415,666 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97% Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) - 526,323 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.39%

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $38.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 123,275 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Renasant Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in OFG Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in First BanCorp by 232.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,164,830 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Popular Inc by 218.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 157,050 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Select Bancorp Inc by 365.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 277,992 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 474.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 63.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 163,589 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Business First Bancshares Inc by 121.09%. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,591 shares as of .

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $16.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.22.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Red River Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $43.04.