  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Consolidated Planning Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ARK ETF TR, AutoZone Inc, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

November 11, 2020 | About: TSLA -2.59% TLT -0.58% ARKK -2.74% VZ +2.11% AZO +1.65% IVV -0.13%

Investment company Consolidated Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ARK ETF TR, AutoZone Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Planning Corp. As of 2020Q3, Consolidated Planning Corp owns 46 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consolidated Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Planning Corp
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 328,874 shares, 41.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 145,418 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 160,058 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 28,709 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 18,445 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.68%. The holding were 145,418 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,703 shares as of .

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,462 shares as of .

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1170.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 170 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 597 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Consolidated Planning Corp. Also check out:

1. Consolidated Planning Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consolidated Planning Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consolidated Planning Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consolidated Planning Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)