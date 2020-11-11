Consolidated Planning Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ARK ETF TR, AutoZone Inc, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Consolidated Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ARK ETF TR, AutoZone Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Planning Corp. As of 2020Q3, Consolidated Planning Corp owns 46 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLT, ARKK, AZO, VZ, IVV,

TLT, ARKK, AZO, VZ, IVV, Added Positions: SUSA, KO, TSLA, RWJ, JPM, GOOGL, SO, UNH, FB, AVGO,

SUSA, KO, TSLA, RWJ, JPM, GOOGL, SO, UNH, FB, AVGO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VTI, QQQ, PWV, GPN, MTUM, WELL, WMT, HUBB, JNJ, VOO,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 328,874 shares, 41.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 145,418 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. New Position SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 160,058 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 28,709 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 18,445 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.68%. The holding were 145,418 shares as of .

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,703 shares as of .

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,462 shares as of .

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1170.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 170 shares as of .

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $355.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 597 shares as of .

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of .