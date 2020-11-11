Roble, Belko & Company, Inc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Pfizer Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Investment company Roble, Belko & Company, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Exxon Mobil Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Pfizer Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Apple Inc, ETF SER SOLUTIONS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc owns 313 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOT, USHY, NUE, PYPL, ARKK, NKLA, CRWD, SCHV, ACB, NCLH, APTV, NXPI, TSN, TMO, SNE, OSK, NFLX, HON, ABT, COF, CBSH, ELS, FISV, GD, LHX, HAS, SRPT, LRCX, MAR, MLM, MAT, SPGI, MUFG, NVDA,

VOT, USHY, NUE, PYPL, ARKK, NKLA, CRWD, SCHV, ACB, NCLH, APTV, NXPI, TSN, TMO, SNE, OSK, NFLX, HON, ABT, COF, CBSH, ELS, FISV, GD, LHX, HAS, SRPT, LRCX, MAR, MLM, MAT, SPGI, MUFG, NVDA, Added Positions: VTIP, JPST, VIGI, BDJ, SDY, XOM, GLD, AMZN, VDE, VCSH, QQQ, IAU, HYT, ADBE, PSX, ABBV, BABA, FVD, WBA, VRTX, SBUX, NVS, MU, JPM, CSCO, BDX,

VTIP, JPST, VIGI, BDJ, SDY, XOM, GLD, AMZN, VDE, VCSH, QQQ, IAU, HYT, ADBE, PSX, ABBV, BABA, FVD, WBA, VRTX, SBUX, NVS, MU, JPM, CSCO, BDX, Reduced Positions: VV, VEU, VTI, PFE, IXUS, SCHB, VOO, VB, VWO, VNQ, MINT, AAPL, JNJ, IVV, VEA, IJR, EFA, SPY, MSFT, IWB, ITOT, NEAR, SCHF, IBM, OEF, NEE, KO, MMM, XLV, T, PG, FLOT, ACWX, CVX, BRK.B, MA, MRK, DIS, BMY, XLP, IJH, FLRN, BP, XLE, CPE, CPB, GOOGL, MDT, SHYG, UL, SCHD, WAB, EIM, V, TSLA, GOOG, DBEF,

VV, VEU, VTI, PFE, IXUS, SCHB, VOO, VB, VWO, VNQ, MINT, AAPL, JNJ, IVV, VEA, IJR, EFA, SPY, MSFT, IWB, ITOT, NEAR, SCHF, IBM, OEF, NEE, KO, MMM, XLV, T, PG, FLOT, ACWX, CVX, BRK.B, MA, MRK, DIS, BMY, XLP, IJH, FLRN, BP, XLE, CPE, CPB, GOOGL, MDT, SHYG, UL, SCHD, WAB, EIM, V, TSLA, GOOG, DBEF, Sold Out: XBI, FIVG, ISD, BOTZ, TOT, RDS.A, VCIT, INTU, IP, SLB, VMC, IBB, HUBB, BA, EMR, CWB, XLB, LOGM, FDL, EMLP, CTVA, ALC, 21P1, CIT, GSB, JQC, PFS, DD, ABEV,

For the details of Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roble%2C+belko+%26+company%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 272,577 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 494,481 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 246,101 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 340,210 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 346,183 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.69%

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,503 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 510 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $183.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.15 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 151.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,365 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 895 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 224.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 171.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,459 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $452.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57 shares as of .

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The sale prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.81.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.