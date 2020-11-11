Niemann Capital Management Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Scotts Valley, CA, based Investment company Niemann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ARK ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Niemann Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Niemann Capital Management Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IYW,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SHY,
- Sold Out: PTH, VGT, ARKK, VHT, ACWI, ARKW, ZROZ, GDXJ, FXH, JKH, ARKG, XHE, SOXX, PTF, SLVP, PSJ, QCLN, IGV, IBB, QTEC, XSW, IHI, IHF, ONEQ,
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 11,317 shares, 55.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.98%
- ISHARES TRUST (IYW) - 1,523 shares, 26.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 962 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.16%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (ZROZ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (XSW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Niemann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72. The stock is now traded at around $308.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.08%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of .Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $117.11 and $143.76, with an estimated average price of $131.94.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)
Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.Sold Out: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)
Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)
Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.Sold Out: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)
Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19.
