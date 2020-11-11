  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Niemann Capital Management Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

November 11, 2020 | About: IYW -2.28% PTH -0.54% VGT -2.07% ARKK -2.74% VHT +0.27% ACWI -0.08% ARKW -3.82%

Scotts Valley, CA, based Investment company Niemann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ARK ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Niemann Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Niemann Capital Management Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NIEMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/niemann+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NIEMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 11,317 shares, 55.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.98%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IYW) - 1,523 shares, 26.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 962 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.16%
  4. PIMCO ETF TRUST (ZROZ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (XSW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYW)

Niemann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $270.46 and $329.42, with an estimated average price of $291.72. The stock is now traded at around $308.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.08%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of .

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $117.11 and $143.76, with an estimated average price of $131.94.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01.

Sold Out: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Sold Out: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

Niemann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK ETF TR. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19.



