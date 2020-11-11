Burleson & Company, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Apple Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Arista Networks Inc, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Burleson & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Apple Inc, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp, Netflix Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Arista Networks Inc, AbbVie Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burleson & Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Burleson & Company, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DPHC, SH, DOCU, BIV, VCSH, VB, DAL, NKLA, FDX, HON, UAL, FSLY, QCOM, UXIN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VOO, AAPL, NFLX, PYPL, LULU, GOOGL, MSFT, AGG, CRTX, TWLO, PINS, SCHF, LQD, NVDA, BA, UBER, BNDX, VBK, NKTR, SCHD, IEI, VNQ, IBM, T, BAC, PEP, EMB, IDV, MRK, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, ABBV, SCHX, SPY, SCHZ, TSLA, IVV, AMGN, VO, SCHG, EEM, VBR, IWM, JPM, BSV, SHY, DE, ABT, SCZ, HD, TIP, XLK, IGSB, XOM, GS, SCHP, PFE, EFG, VTV, VOT, VOE, HNNA, JNK, VZ, SCHE, IJR, INTC, WFC, SPYG, RH, IWP, CSCO, MMM,
- Sold Out: ANET, BWX, SCHA, ITW, GOVT, SRE, CALB,
For the details of Burleson & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burleson+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,824 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.16%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 578,435 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,718 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,432 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.17%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 52,801 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 365,065 shares as of .New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SH)
Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 225,300 shares as of .New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,189 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)
Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 42,195 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,991 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)
Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $174.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,709 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3035.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 10,718 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 251.67%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 276,432 shares as of .Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 77.74%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $480.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 23,723 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $183.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 46,116 shares as of .Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 258.36%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $322.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,868 shares as of .Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BWX)
Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.71 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $29.64.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)
Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04.
