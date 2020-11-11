Saturna Capital CORP Buys Mastercard Inc, Alcon Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Saturna Capital CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Alcon Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Eli Lilly and Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Frontline, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2020Q3, Saturna Capital CORP owns 169 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, GIB, V, DNLI, PLD, AMT, TFC, STZ, FISV, PEI, TRI, WATT, ZUO,

NVDA, GIB, V, DNLI, PLD, AMT, TFC, STZ, FISV, PEI, TRI, WATT, ZUO, Added Positions: MA, ALC, LIN, AEM, GOLD, VIRT, ECL, TXN, MU, UBX, PSX, FBHS, VFC, TU, SNE, RIO, PHG, CB, JNPR, HD, HAS, GOOGL, NEE, COST, CHL, BLK, T,

MA, ALC, LIN, AEM, GOLD, VIRT, ECL, TXN, MU, UBX, PSX, FBHS, VFC, TU, SNE, RIO, PHG, CB, JNPR, HD, HAS, GOOGL, NEE, COST, CHL, BLK, T, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TD, FMX, ETSY, DOCU, MLAB, MPWR, SAIL, ZS, SVMK, PINS, IDA, CRM, TEL, OTIS,

AAPL, TD, FMX, ETSY, DOCU, MLAB, MPWR, SAIL, ZS, SVMK, PINS, IDA, CRM, TEL, OTIS, Sold Out: LLY, FRO, MUFG, DOX, XOM, LHX, RTX, BL, CRWD, SAN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,305,108 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 428,278 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,136,685 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 464,810 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 326,588 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $38.84, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $80.15, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $200.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 355.91%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $334.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,371 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 61.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,218 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 97,615 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,205 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,319 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of .

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.04.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Frontline Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $83.94.