Saturna Capital CORP Buys Mastercard Inc, Alcon Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

November 11, 2020 | About: MA -2.84% ALC -1.37% GOLD -3.57% AEM -3.72% TXN -3.03% VIRT -1% NVDA -6.31% V +0.3% DNLI +7.51% GIB -1.26% TRI -1.12% STZ -0.09% L -0.45%

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Saturna Capital CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Alcon Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Eli Lilly and Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Frontline, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2020Q3, Saturna Capital CORP owns 169 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Saturna Capital CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,305,108 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 428,278 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,136,685 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 464,810 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 326,588 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of .

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of .

New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $38.84, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: CGI Inc (GIB)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $80.15, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of .

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $200.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of .

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 355.91%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $334.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,371 shares as of .

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 61.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,218 shares as of .

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 97,615 shares as of .

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,205 shares as of .

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,319 shares as of .

Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Sold Out: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.04.

Sold Out: Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Frontline Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $83.94.



