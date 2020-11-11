Makena Capital Management Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Zendesk Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Perspecta Inc, Fastenal Co

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Makena Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Zendesk Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Wells Fargo, Perspecta Inc, Fastenal Co, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makena Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Makena Capital Management Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, ZEN, HLT, MTCH, IAC, RTX, INDA,

MSFT, ZEN, HLT, MTCH, IAC, RTX, INDA, Added Positions: KRC, EQR, LSXMA, KMI, VSAT, ELS, HST, C, DLR, FR, POST, STX, MAA, NEAR, AMH,

KRC, EQR, LSXMA, KMI, VSAT, ELS, HST, C, DLR, FR, POST, STX, MAA, NEAR, AMH, Reduced Positions: PEGA, UBER, NFLX, PEAK, VRNS, IVV, CRM, IWM, VWO, AGG, FB, IJK, TIP, VEA, IYR, EWJ, IEUR, TLT,

PEGA, UBER, NFLX, PEAK, VRNS, IVV, CRM, IWM, VWO, AGG, FB, IJK, TIP, VEA, IYR, EWJ, IEUR, TLT, Sold Out: WFC, PRSP, FAST, COLD, CCI,

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 93,971 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 56,506 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,552 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 13,491 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 18,130 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 19,983 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 40,859 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $104.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 46,976 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 19,315 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 16,828 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 364,956 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 146.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 64,047 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Residential by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 64,055 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $32.17 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 94,676 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 255,031 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,230 shares as of .

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.