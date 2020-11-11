  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Makena Capital Management Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Zendesk Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Perspecta Inc, Fastenal Co

November 11, 2020 | About: KRC +6.74% EQR +3.64% LSXMA -0.51% KMI +4.8% C +0.02% MSFT -3.38% ZEN -2.34% HLT +0.05% MTCH -3.64% IAC -2.25% RTX +4.46% WFC -0.12%

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Makena Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Zendesk Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Wells Fargo, Perspecta Inc, Fastenal Co, Americold Realty Trust, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Makena Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Makena Capital Management Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MAKENA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 93,971 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
  2. GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 56,506 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,552 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 13,491 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 18,130 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 19,983 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 40,859 shares as of .

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $104.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 46,976 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 19,315 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 16,828 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Makena Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 364,956 shares as of .

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 146.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 64,047 shares as of .

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Residential by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 64,055 shares as of .

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $32.17 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 94,676 shares as of .

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 255,031 shares as of .

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Makena Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,230 shares as of .

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Makena Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.



