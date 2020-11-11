Mesa Air Group Reports October 2020 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for October 2020.
Mesa Airlines reported 20,167 block hours in October 2020, a 48.2 percent drop from October 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.96 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for October 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.
|Oct-20
|Oct-19
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|8,325
|16,639
|-50.0
|%
|8,325
|16,639
|-50.0
|%
|United
|11,771
|22,261
|-47.1
|%
|11,771
|22,261
|-47.1
|%
|DHL
|71
|N/A
|N/A
|71
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|20,167
|38,901
|-48.2
|%
|20,167
|38,901
|-48.2
|%
|Oct-20
|Oct-19
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|4,508
|10,012
|-55.0
|%
|4,508
|10,012
|-55.0
|%
|United
|6,069
|11,495
|-47.2
|%
|6,069
|11,495
|-47.2
|%
|DHL
|40
|N/A
|N/A
|40
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|10,617
|21,507
|-50.6
|%
|10,617
|21,507
|-50.6
|%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.96
|%
|99.29
|%
|0.67
|%
|99.96
|%
|99.29
|%
|0.67
|%
|United
|99.95
|%
|99.98
|%
|-0.03
|%
|99.95
|%
|99.98
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|98.84
|%
|96.96
|%
|1.94
|%
|98.84
|%
|96.96
|%
|1.94
|%
|United
|99.92
|%
|99.27
|%
|0.65
|%
|99.92
|%
|99.27
|%
|0.65
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 101 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Mexico. As of October 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 342 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
[email protected]
Media
Matthew Harris
[email protected]