NGM Bio to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 11, 2020 | About: NGM -0.88%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at three upcoming investor conferences.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Time: 12:00 pm ET

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Time: 2:40 pm ET

Monday, November 23, 2020
Event: 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
Time: 12:00 pm ET

A live webcast of these presentations will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 90 days following the event.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Alex Schwartz
[email protected]		Media Contact:
Liz Melone
[email protected]
