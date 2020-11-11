TransUnion Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the third quarter 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.



