TransUnion Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share

November 11, 2020 | About: TRU -1.44%

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the third quarter 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.

About TransUnion (: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

