HP Enhances Retail Experiences with Most Powerful All-in-One Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled the HP Engage One Pro, the world’s most powerful point-of-sale system1 and is part of the world’s most secure point-of-sale systems2. The Engage One Pro expands HP’s portfolio of point-of-sale systems with a premium all-in-one solution that is purpose-built for retail and hospitality businesses.



Today’s point-of-sale systems create an enhanced in-store experience because the technology is designed to have maximum versatility and reliability so that it seamlessly blends into the environment. Eighty-six percent of retailers said design is important and 67% believe durability is a key factor to withstand the demands of a retail environment, including the ability to meet today’s strict sanitization requirements3. These features are even more important during the pandemic as retailers and hospitality operators are looking to accelerate the adoption of self-service and kiosk terminals. The Engage One Pro enables even more self-service configurations with three screen size options and installation versatility that brings customers clean counter operations with integrated peripherals and industry-leading cable management.

“Retail and hospitality operators need more power and flexibility in order to deliver the choice, convenience, and personalization customers expect,” said Aaron Weiss, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP Inc. “Purpose-built for today’s changing retail environments, including the desire for more self-service terminals, the HP Engage One Pro, blends a sleek design with excellent performance to deliver engaging and memorable experiences.”

World’s most powerful point-of-sale system4 with up to 10th generation Intel® Core i9 processors.

“Creating great experiences across evolving customer expectations in retail and hospitality is an exciting, but challenging journey,” said Alec Gefrides, general manager of Products and Technologies for the Retail, Banking, Hospitality, and Education Division of Intel IOTG. “Designed for the performance, choice and flexibility required, the new 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with vPro™ and Active Management Technology deliver a platform that helps retail and hospitality operators navigate the dynamic opportunities of today and tomorrow.”

Style and Performance to Elevate the Customer Experience

The Engage One Pro is the next step for how businesses can enhance their in-store retail experience with a powerful AiO that provides scalability, flexibility, and ultimate customization; and it is not only retail and hospitality that are focused on delivering elevated customer experiences. The Engage One Pro is designed to meet the needs of workflows and use cases in a wide range of customer settings. Vertical industries such as travel and transportation, healthcare, and banking industries can now offer a premium experience that is both practical and reliable. The Engage One Pro brings sleek and attractive aesthetics to competitive counterspace while offering businesses the peace-of-mind knowing the Engage One Pro from HP is part of the world’s most secure point-of-sale system5.



Part of the world’s most secure point-of-sale systems6 built to withstand demanding environments with layers of security to protect digital assets while also providing a disinfectable7 hardened chassis.

﻿ Crafted with Intention : A purposeful design in a sleek aluminum frame, the Engage One Pro brings sophisticated craftsmanship with integrated, hidden cable management to keep counter spaces clutter-free and the ability to adjust display orientation and deploy in landscape or portrait mode with height and tilt adjust for simple, seamless usability.

A purposeful design in a sleek aluminum frame, the Engage One Pro brings sophisticated craftsmanship with integrated, hidden cable management to keep counter spaces clutter-free and the ability to adjust display orientation and deploy in landscape or portrait mode with height and tilt adjust for simple, seamless usability. Outstanding Performance for Smoot h Interactions : With up to 10 th Gen Intel ® Core™ i9 processors, transactions can be completed quickly and can be increasingly personalized with the ability to compile critical insights through improved computer vision and deep learning performance.

With up to 10 Gen Intel Core™ i9 processors, transactions can be completed quickly and can be increasingly personalized with the ability to compile critical insights through improved computer vision and deep learning performance. Adaptable Deployment your Way : The Engage One Pro brings choice to the customer to best suit the needs of retail spaces with three screen sizes and the ability to deploy it as a traditional point-of-sale device, interactive signage, or self-service on a countertop or VESA mounted 8 . The new 24” diagonal screen size allows businesses to engage customers with interactive signage and more seamless self-service.

The Engage One Pro brings choice to the customer to best suit the needs of retail spaces with three screen sizes and the ability to deploy it as a traditional point-of-sale device, interactive signage, or self-service on a countertop or VESA mounted . The new 24” diagonal screen size allows businesses to engage customers with interactive signage and more seamless self-service. Durable and Secure: The Engage One Pro is part of HP’s portfolio of the world’s most secure point-of-sale systems and undergoes military standards testing9, including frequent sanitization to give customers a premium level of safety.

Availability10:

HP Engage One Pro is expected to be available at hp.com/EngageOnePro in January 2021.

3 Tested by up to 10,000 wipes with germicidal towelettes over a 3-year period. See user guide for cleaning instructions. Tested with Sani-Cloth® HB Germicidal Disposable Wipe (EPA Reg. No. 61178-4-9480), Sani-Cloth® Plus Germicidal Disposable Cloth (EPA Reg. No 9480-6), Sani-Cloth® AF3 Germicidal Disposable Wipes (EPA Reg. No. 9480-9), Super Sani-Cloth® Germicidal Disposable Wipes (EPA Reg. 9480-4), CaviWipes® (EPA Reg. No 46781-8), Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Wipes (EPA Reg. No. 67619-12), Windex® Electronic Wipes and PDI Easy Screen® Cleaning Wipe.

8 Mounting hardware sold separately.

9 MIL STD testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness for U.S. Department of Defense contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

10 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.