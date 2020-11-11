Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Kendall, Its 50th Retail Location, on November 18

CHICAGO and KENDALL, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Kendall, its 50th retail location, on November 18. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC), a grassroots, membership organization run by Returning Citizens (Formerly Convicted Persons) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions, and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety.



“We are thrilled to open our 50th store in the nation as a green wave continues across the country with five more states voting to legalize medical or adult-use cannabis during the recent election,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are also honored to donate our first day’s profits to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and to support their important work in the state.”

Desmond Meade, President and Executive Director of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said: “We are very grateful for the support of Green Thumb Industries. Their contributions will help free the vote in Florida and allow returning citizens the opportunity to participate in our democracy.”

Rise Kendall is located 15 miles outside of downtown Miami, the second largest city in Florida. In addition to Rise Kendall, there are Rise™ retail stores in Florida in the following locations: Bonita Springs, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Oviedo, Pinellas Park and West Palm Beach.

Nearly 440,000 Floridians are registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program. Those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program can visit www.knowthefactsmmj.com.

Rise Kendall offers online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery for registered Florida medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and will pick up during their designated time.

Rise Kendall is located at 11611 N. Kendall Drive in Miami. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,000 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

About The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

FRRC is a grassroots, membership organization run by Returning Citizens (Formerly Convicted Persons) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety. For more information visit www.floridarrc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in the 2nd Amendment to GTI’s Registration Statement on Form 10/A and its Form 10-K.

