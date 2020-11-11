  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2020

November 11, 2020 | About: DBVT -3.47%

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of October 31, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/10/202054,927,187

Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187



Total net* of voting rights: 54,786,929

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQzNzQ3OCM0MDA4MTY0NDYjMTAxMT

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)