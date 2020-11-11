FTI Consulting's William Perlstein Receives American College of Bankruptcy's 2020 Distinguished Service Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that William Perlstein, a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chair, Client Services, was awarded the American College of Bankruptcy’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed by the College.



The American College of Bankruptcy honors individuals with its Distinguished Service Award for significant accomplishments in improving the administration of justice in the insolvency and bankruptcy field and accomplishments arising from voluntary activities. Past recipients include leading practitioners, judges, and academics in the insolvency field.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Bill is a superb professional and leader, with a deep commitment to client service. This award is a terrific recognition of that commitment and his dedication to upholding the best of the profession.”

Mr. Perlstein joined FTI Consulting after a highly successful career building a national insolvency practice at Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering and then serving as the firm’s Managing Partner. He led that firm’s merger with Hale and Dorr in 2004 to form WilmerHale and served as the combined firm’s co-managing partner for more than seven years. Mr. Perlstein received the Distinguished Law Firm Leadership award from The American Lawyer in 2014 for his management achievements. Mr. Perlstein was most recently Senior Deputy General Counsel and Managing Director at BNY Mellon where he led the legal teams supporting the bank’s regulatory, government affairs and corporate services functions.

Mr. Perlstein is a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York; a Life Member of the American Law Institute; a Trustee and Counsel to the Board at Union College; a Fellow and former Counsel to the Board of the American College of Bankruptcy; and a past Board member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Neighborhood Legal Services Program.

Mr. Perlstein said, “I am very appreciative of the recognition by the American College of Bankruptcy. In my roles at WilmerHale, BNY Mellon and FTI Consulting, I have been able to observe numerous practice areas and professions. Those who work in the insolvency field confront many challenges as the companies they are assisting struggle to survive and serve their employees, customers and investors. The practitioners in this field are highly skilled, and I have been fortunate to observe, learn from and occasionally fight with the titans of this profession, many of whom preceded me in receiving this award. The skills of those in the College and those of my insolvency colleagues at FTI Consulting will be needed even more as we confront the challenges facing us in the current environment.”

