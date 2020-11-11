The Home Depot Introduces New Programs for Veterans as The Home Depot Foundation Honors the Nation's Heroes with Operation Surprise

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® Military Relations team is introducing expanded resources and programs to further the company's commitment to veterans, support the company's existing 35,000 veteran and military spouse associates, and to help transitioning service members find their second career.

To support The Home Depot's military families, the company has launched a new program that will guarantee employment opportunities to associates who are spouses of relocating members of the military. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 89 percent of the nation's military spouses have some college education, yet 31 percent are underemployed due to frequent relocations required by military service. With 78 percent of military bases within 20 miles of a Home Depot store or distribution center, the company will guarantee an offer of similar employment at a nearby location when military families relocate due to service requirements.

The Home Depot Foundation also announced it will cover mortgage payments for 500 veterans in need for the month of November as part of its second annual Veterans Day Operation Surprise initiative. This effort expands on the Foundation's veteran housing program and aims to assist with the unique challenges many veterans from across the country are facing in 2020.

The 2020 mission of Operation Surprise has been expanded to recognize those who have so selflessly served and those in need throughout the pandemic. This year, Home Depot stores will have additional opportunities to support not only veterans but also first responders, health care workers, teachers and those facing food insecurity with local "surprises" for their communities.

"On this Veterans Day, we pause to honor all veterans for their outstanding leadership and service to our country," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO of The Home Depot. "We have all been affected in some way by the events of 2020, but one thing that remains constant for The Home Depot is the respect and passion we have for serving our nation's veterans and their families."

Company Support for Military Associates and Spouses

Customized Benefits : Military veterans face unique challenges, and The Home Depot offers specialized benefits for veteran associates, including military leave of absence, differential pay and family support resources like counselors, financial advisors and childcare assistance directories.

: Military veterans face unique challenges, and The Home Depot offers specialized benefits for veteran associates, including military leave of absence, differential pay and family support resources like counselors, financial advisors and childcare assistance directories. Networking and Coaching: Through an internal coaching program, the company partners new veteran associates with tenured veteran associates, helping to ease the transition into new roles and connect new associates to existing support systems within the company.

Through an internal coaching program, the company partners new veteran associates with tenured veteran associates, helping to ease the transition into new roles and connect new associates to existing support systems within the company. Second Careers: To recruit service members as they work to find another strong career, The Home Depot offers a nationwide initiative to assist veterans, service members and military spouses with transition support and meaningful employment opportunities within the company or in careers in the trades.

To recruit service members as they work to find another strong career, The Home Depot offers a nationwide initiative to assist veterans, service members and military spouses with transition support and meaningful employment opportunities within the company or in careers in the trades. Transitional Programs: The company is partnering with transition support programs such as Hiring our Heroes, a program of The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. This 12-week fellowship program connects each fellow with mentors, provides skills training, facilitates networking across different disciplines of the business and encourages potential employment.

The company is partnering with transition support programs such as Hiring our Heroes, a program of The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. This 12-week fellowship program connects each fellow with mentors, provides skills training, facilitates networking across different disciplines of the business and encourages potential employment. To further support service member recruiting programs and partnerships, The Home Depot created a dedicated Military Relations team within the company.

Supporting Veterans in Our Communities

Operation Surprise: Veterans Day marks the Foundation's launch of its second annual Operation Surprise campaign, when Home Depot associates serve communities in need.

Veterans Day marks the Foundation's launch of its second annual campaign, when Home Depot associates serve communities in need. Mortgage Payments: The Foundation is working closely with its national nonprofit partners to identify deserving veterans, across the nation, to provide surprise mortgage payments. This effort is a way to give back to our veterans who have given so much and provide much needed assistance during a unique year.

The Foundation is working closely with its national nonprofit partners to identify deserving veterans, across the nation, to provide surprise mortgage payments. This effort is a way to give back to our veterans who have given so much and provide much needed assistance during a unique year. Team Depot: The Home Depot's associate-led volunteer force will complete socially-distanced Veterans Day service projects in local communities around the country.

This year, The Home Depot was recognized as a 2021 top Military Friendly® company for the nineteenth year in a row.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,295 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 48,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org

