Itronics Appoints Declan Costelloe Vice President Corporate Development, Expanding Its Management Team to Accelerate Its "Zero Waste Energy Saving" Project Developments

RENO, Nev., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, reported today that it has expanded its management team by appointing Declan Costelloe to the position of Vice President Corporate Development. Mr. Costelloe is an Executive with significant experience in Corporate Finance and Strategic Development. "He will develop and manage strategic relationships in the financial community to improve Itronics ability to obtain financing and expand financial market exposure," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

Mr. Costelloe brings a wealth of resource industry and business experience to the Company. He has a strong science, engineering, and corporate management background that is complimentary to Itronics existing management team. Mr. Costelloe currently serves as President of Celtic Mining Ltd., an independent resource industry research and consulting firm. From 2010 to 2014, he served as Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with Colt Resources, a Canadian Gold and Tungsten exploration and development company. In 2007, he served as portfolio manager of the Goldfish Fund, a Colorado-based investment fund with a diversified portfolio primarily directed at the mining and natural resource exploration and development field. From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Costelloe served as research director and investment manager with Veneroso Associates Gold Advisors, an investment company focused on the gold industry.

Mr. Costelloe also has experience with environmental and human safety issues with more than five-years' experience as Program Manager & Instructor for the Lakewood, Colorado Community Emergency Response Team and has received extensive FEMA training. Because of the breadth of his experience, Mr. Costelloe is particularly qualified to understand the potential for Itronics "Zero Waste Energy Saving" technologies and to be able to credibly explain this to the financial community and to strategic partners. Mr. Costelloe has served as a director of several public companies including Alexandria Minerals Corp., Bravo Gold Corp., Colt Resources Inc., U.S. Gold Corporation and VG Gold Corp.

Mr. Costelloe is a chartered engineer (UK Engineering Council) and a mining geologist with over 30-years' experience. He holds a B.Sc. in geology from University College, Galway, and a B.Sc. in mining geology from the University of Wales, College Cardiff.

Mr. Costelloe commented: "I am very excited to join Itronics, the team that will revolutionize mine tailings and waste materials cleanup. The application of processing technologies, developed by Itronics over the past 30 years, for the recovery of metals and minerals represents a major breakthrough. The Itronics business model is closely aligned with the Circular Economy concepts of recycling and reutilization of resources in a sustainable and environmentally supportive manner."

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is an emerging Cleantech Growth Company that uses proprietary multi-nutrient fertilizer manufacturing technologies to produce GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient fertilizers and breakthrough Zero Waste Technologies to recover fertilizer ingredients, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass from waste streams that contain silver, gold, copper, zinc, tin, and other metals. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc

VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http://www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itronics-appoints-declan-costelloe-vice-president-corporate-development-expanding-its-management-team-to-accelerate-its-zero-waste-energy-saving-project-developments-301170749.html

SOURCE Itronics Inc.