Famous Queso; Fresh Recipes -- RO*TEL® And VELVEETA® Offer New Ways To Enjoy A Classic Combo This Fall

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather turns chillier, with leaves and footballs flying through the air, a warm fall staple makes a return – Famous Queso. With Famous Queso fans enjoying this delcious yet simple recipe in smaller groups in 2020, RO*TEL®, VELVEETA® and ReadySetEat.com, the digital recipe hub of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), have created new ways to make Queso central to your festivities, no matter the size of the crowd.

The Famous Queso recipe remains an unaltered classic – RO*TEL's signature blend of diced tomatoes and zesty green chilies are paired with the smooth creaminess of liquid gold VELVEETA, then warmed in a microwave or over a stovetop. Looking for ways to savor this dish beyond the traditional bowl with chips for dipping? ReadySetEat.com has you covered with these fresh ideas, including:

Chicken Queso Soup: A queso-infused twist on Chicken Tortilla Soup, a hearty bowl is a warm, satisfying addition for any occasion.

Crunchy Breakfast Queso Wraps: Early kickoffs call for delcious gameday fuel, and with hash browns and bacon joining your "homegating" crew, this queso-inspired breakfast is certain to be a hit.

Pretzel Knots with Beer Queso: Don't let the question of "What to do with queso?" tie you up in knots. These soft-pretzel knots are easy to prepare using pizza dough, while a beer cheese variation adds a dimension of flavor to your Famous Queso.

In addition, queso-themed cornbread, chicken pot pie and Southwest Lasagna recipes are available at readyseteat.com/recipes/queso-recipes or by searching "Queso" from the ReadySetEat.com home page.

"Famous Queso season looks a little different this year," said Brett Castle, brand director, Conagra Brands. "We are proud of the creations from our ReadySetEat team that offer new ways to enjoy RO*TEL and VELVEETA together. Famous Queso remains the perfect warm, delcious dish for any home occasion."

For more recipe inspiration with RO*TEL, and to see the full collection of flavors that can add another twist to Famous Queso, visit www.ro-tel.com. VELVEETA is a brand of The Kraft Heinz Company.

