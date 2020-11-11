Vistra Donates $50,000 to Organizations Working to Support and Celebrate Veterans

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today it is donating $50,000 to several organizations working to support active and veteran military members and to celebrate our nation's heroes. With more than 400 veterans, guardsmen, and reservists in the Vistra family, the company has long recognized the immense value military experience adds to the workplace. In addition, the company is committed to working with veteran-owned businesses. Vistra is a founding member of the National Veteran-Owned Business Association, and this year was selected as one of NaVOBA's 2020 Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises®.

"Vistra is committed to the hiring and advancement of veterans, not because it feels good or looks good, but because it makes good business sense – and more importantly, it is just the right thing to do," said Curt Morgan, president and chief executive officer of Vistra. "There is no more selfless act than to serve our country in the military. In an effort to show our appreciation and to support military members transitioning into the workforce, Vistra is proud to partner with a number of military and veteran organizations. Thank you to all veterans and their families, who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to protect each and every one of us – Vistra salutes you."

Vistra's donations will directly assist organizations working to transition veterans to the workplace, provide scholarships, build homes for those in need, and organize events honoring our veterans.

$10,000 will go to Carry The Load, which works to bring all Americans together in honoring our nation's heroes every day.

$10,000 will go to the Fisher House Foundation, which builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free-of-charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

$10,000 will go to USO Pathfinder, which provides networking, resources, and support for military members transitioning to the workforce.

$7,500 will go to Combined Arms, which provides career support, networking, and mentorship opportunities for military service individuals looking to enter the workforce.

$5,000 will go to A Million Thanks, which provides appreciation to our active and veteran military men and women through letter writing.

$5,000 will go to the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation, which supports the annual Dallas Veterans Day parade.

$2,500 will go to Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies across 1,600 locations in all 50 states.

"We appreciate the outstanding support by the team at Vistra to help make a positive impact on the lives of our military servicemen and women, veterans, and their families," said Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. "Their generous donation to Carry The Load helps advance our awareness program of honoring and remembering the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes and their families."

