Sempra Energy Donates to Operation Homefront for Third Annual Veterans Day Grant

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that for its third annual Veterans Day grant, the company is donating $20,000 to Operation Homefront, the San Antonio, Texas-based national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families, including those in the communities where Sempra Energy operates. Operation Homefront works to help military families by providing critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help these families overcome short-term bumps in the road, so they do not become long-term chronic problems.

"This year, military veterans and their families need our support more than ever due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lisa Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra Energy. "We are proud to partner with Operation Homefront to further support military veterans who have impacted the lives of every American through their commitment to serve our country. I am proud that our company has programs in place to champion both our veteran employees and veterans in our communities."

Operation Homefront serves tens of thousands of military families each year and over 90% of their expenditures go toward delivering programs for families struggling to make ends meet. The grant from Sempra Energy will support the organization's "11 Days of Impact" campaign, an effort to raise $111,000 to support military families in honor of Veterans Day. Specifically, Sempra Energy's funds will go toward the Critical Financial Assistance program to assist veterans in California and Texas with mortgage and rent payments, utilities, groceries and more.

"We are deeply grateful to the entire Sempra Energy team for their enthusiastic support of our 11 Days of Impact campaign," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Our nation is currently facing a number of unprecedented challenges and many military families are really struggling to make ends meet. With Sempra Energy's help, we will be able to continue to provide much-needed financial assistance to this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens."

Sempra Energy launched its annual Veterans Day grant program in 2018 as part of the company's overall commitment to supporting its veteran employees, as well as veterans who live in the communities where the company operates. More than 1,000 employees across the Sempra Energy family of companies have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In the past five years, the Sempra Energy family of companies has donated more than $1.4 million to causes supporting military veterans or active-duty service members. Sempra Energy and its operating companies regularly participate in job-recruitment events for veterans and have employee groups in Los Angeles and San Diego to support the recruitment, on-boarding and engagement of veteran employees. Additionally, the company has supplier-diversity programs that advocate for procurement opportunities for businesses owned by service-disabled veterans, women, minorities and LGBTQ-owned business enterprises. This year, the company also received a bronze designation from the "Military Friendly" organization, honoring Sempra Energy for exceeding benchmark standards that measure businesses' commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, over 90% of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org. http://www.OperationHomefront.org.

