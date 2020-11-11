  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Curtis Mathes Spotlight: Pakalolo Supply Company in Alaska

November 11, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TLED +3.57%

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) will begin featuring clients of Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) through the regular dissemination of 'spotlight' articles. Since January 2020, CMGL has sold over 4 Million Watts of their award-winning Harvester® lighting system, to be used for the cultivation of a wide variety of plant crops and cannabis/hemp varietals.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

"We want to celebrate the many successes of our clients," said Robert Manes, President & Chief Operating Officer of Curtis Mathes, "We are invested in their prosperity and it's a tremendous source of pride to communicate the customer experience with our ETL-listed Harvester®. We are honored to kick off this series by spotlighting our long-term friends and customers at Pakalolo Supply Company in Alaska."

Pakalolo Supply Company, Inc. is Alaska's first, and premier cannabis company. The State issued the first license for a legal cannabis business to Pakalolo in 2016 for their cultivation operation, and they made the first legal retail sale in the state to a local friend and cancer survivor who used cannabis to relieve symptoms of his chemotherapy. Pakalolo is a family owned vertically integrated company operating a 20,000ft2 cultivation and retail facility in Fairbanks, and a second retail outlet in Anchorage. 'Pakalolo' is the Hawaiian word for cannabis. The family has lifelong ties to the Islands, and its stores are island themed. Pakalolo Supply Co. is very proud to be one of the small percentage of companies countrywide that grow their plants in organic 'living' soil utilizing Korean natural farming methods with all natural fruit and vegetable based fermented nutrients under full-spectrum LED lighting. There are many benefits to this growing system, but the primary advantages are higher than average yields with better looking, smelling, and tasting cannabis flower. The organic beds produce higher than average total cannabinoids, and terpene content amongst the highest reported anywhere in the country. The company formerly experimented growing under Tall Trees LED grow lights, the predecessor to Curtis Mathis Grow Lights, trying other companies' lights over the years. Pakalolo Supply Company is very pleased to come full circle in expanding their cultivation operations with the new highly advanced LED grow lights produced by Curtis Mathes.

Keenan Hollister

Pakalolo Supply Company
1851 Fox Avenue
Fairbanks, Alaska 99701
(907) 479-9000

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-spotlight--pakalolo-supply-company-in-alaska-301170427.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


