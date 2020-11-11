  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Eiger Bio to Participate in November 2020 Investor Conferences

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:EIGR -1.51%

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in November:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

  • Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference. Eiger will present a corporate update on Wednesday, November 18, 2:00-2:30 PM ET.
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference. Eiger will present a corporate update on Thursday, November 19, 6:10-6:40 PM GMT.

Eiger will host one-on-one meetings at both conferences. Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the live event.

About Eiger
Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class, well-characterized drugs for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Eiger's lead clinical programs target Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis. Eiger is developing two complementary treatments for HDV. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, well-tolerated type III interferon entering Phase 3.

Eiger has filed an NDA and MAA for lonafarnib for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and Progeroid Laminopathies. FDA PDUFA date is November 20, 2020.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:
Ingrid Choong, PhD
(650) 619-6115
[email protected]

Sri Ryali
(650) 272-6138
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-bio-to-participate-in-november-2020-investor-conferences-301170676.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)