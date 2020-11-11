  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Salix To Present Data At AASLD's The Liver Meeting Digital Experience

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:BHC -0.82% TSX:BHC +1.84%

Two Scientific Posters to Feature Rifaximin Data

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 11, 2020

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the presentation of two scientific posters featuring rifaximin data at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) annual meeting, The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, which will take place Nov. 13-16, 2020.

"Salix's presence at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience, the premier conference for hepatology professionals, demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with the leading scientists and health care professionals for the advancement of clinical research in liver disease. We look forward to sharing our data and continuing to expand upon our understanding of rifaximin's use in the clinical setting." said Robert Spurr, president, Salix.

The scientific posters that will be presented by Salix at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience include:

  • Bajaj, Jasmohan. "Investigational Water-Soluble Rifaximin Formulation Significantly Shortens Time to Recovery in Hospitalized Patients with Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE): A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial."
  • Flamm, Steven. "Precipitating Factors of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Occurrence: An Analysis of 3 Rifaximin Clinical Trials."

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

©2020 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0181.USA.20

Investor Contact:

Media Contacts:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

[email protected]

[email protected]

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)



Karen Paff


[email protected]


(908) 927-1190

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-to-present-data-at-aaslds-the-liver-meeting-digital-experience-301170296.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.


