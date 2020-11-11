  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Syndax Announces Presentation at Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:SNDX +0.33%

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
[email protected]
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Ted Held
[email protected]
Tel 212.798.9842

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-presentation-at-stifel-2020-virtual-healthcare-conference-301170655.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


