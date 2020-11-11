  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
InMode Announces US Patent for Fractional RF (Morpheus8)

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:INMD -1.68%

InMode Protects Intellectual Property for Its Fractionated Radiofrequency Morpheus8 Technology

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted to InMode Patent No. 10.799.285 covering its Morphues8 full body fractional radiofrequency (RF) technology.

Since its inception, InMode has invested significantly in R&D to independently develop state-of-the-art electro-surgical bi-polar radiofrequency devices, bringing to market breakthrough surgical procedures for the face, body, skin, and women's health and wellness. Through its ongoing commitment to R&D, InMode has irrefutably become the industry's disruptive technology leader and is accredited with pioneering full body fractional RF technology through the commercialization of the Morpheus8 Subdermal Adipose Remodeling (SARD) device.

Protecting intellectual properties is a fundamental component of the InMode Management Team's strategic plan to grow shareholder value. As a result, the company will categorically enforce its unique fractional IP to the full extent of the law. Cease and desist notices have been recently issued to multiple North American companies manufacturing and marketing products or platforms infringing on InMode's Patent No. 10.799.285.

Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode Chief Technology Officer, commented, "The reciprocating mechanism in RF fractional devices is a key feature for delivering fast and uniform treatments. InMode is proud to be the first company to bring this technology to the medical aesthetics market."

About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

