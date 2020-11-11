  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2628)  | Author's Website |

GAMCO Investors Exits El Paso, Cuts Honeywell

Firm's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

November 11, 2020 | About: EE +0% HON -1.5% SNE +2.85% QDEL +9.13% AXP -3.33% AME +0.27%

GAMCO Investors' Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

El Paso Electric

The firm closed its stake in El Paso Electric Co. (EE). The trade had an impact of -0.65% on the portfolio.

07d9a963a8dd7b388d7154facb9b1798.png

The public utility company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and an enterprise value of $4.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.88% and return on assets of 2.16% are outperforming 90% of companies in the utilities industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.25.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.89% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.17% and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Honeywell

The Honeywell International Inc. (HON) position was trimmed by 20.82%, impacting the portfolio by -0.21%.

51859c47a918d9de0e9905dcc43692b0.png

The company has a market cap of $144 billion and an enterprise value of $149 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.53% and return on assets of 8.21% are outperforming 85% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.68 is below the industry median of 0.99.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% each.

Sony

The firm cut its position in Sony Corp. (SNE) by 9.66%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.18%.

2495d100004d22eb3765bbe8ac0369eb.png

The consumer electronics giant has a market cap of $105.9 billion and an enterprise value of $88.58 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.62% and return on assets of 4.02% are outperforming 62% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.74 is above the industry median of 1.3.

The largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.7% of outstanding shares, followed by GAMCO Investors with 0.18% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Quidel

The firm reduced its Quidel Corp. (QDEL) holding by 15.64%, impacting the portfolio by -0.14%.

9e3872d6f593b42587f9236c54f628a1.png

The developer and marketer of diagnostic testing solutions has a market cap of $8.29 billion and an enterprise value of $8.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 58.67% and return on assets of 37.32% are outperforming 98% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.67 is below the industry median of 1.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is GAMCO Investors with 0.7% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

American Express

The investment firm trimmed its American Express Co. (AXP) position by 6.89%. The trade had an impact of -0.09% on the portfolio.

b850e34f5eaf384397c19dc294bfdf56.png

The credit card payments operator has a market cap of $93.96 billion and an enterprise value of $106.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.91% and return on assets of 1.78% are outperforming 56% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.71 is above the industry median of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 18.83%, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.05% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.81%.

AMETEK

The investment firm reduced its AMETEK Inc. (AME) position by 9.13%. The trade had an impact of -0.09% on the portfolio.

8dcb33d8c204b6442aae79f387e8dd23.png

The diversified industrial conglomerate has a market cap of $26.79 billion and an enterprise value of $28.46 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.46% and return on assets of 8.65% are outperforming 88% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.44 is below the industry median of 0.99.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%, followed by Gabelli's firm with 0.4% and Cohen's firm with 0.26%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)