GAMCO Investors Exits El Paso, Cuts Honeywell

GAMCO Investors' Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

El Paso Electric

The firm closed its stake in El Paso Electric Co. (EE). The trade had an impact of -0.65% on the portfolio.

The public utility company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and an enterprise value of $4.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.88% and return on assets of 2.16% are outperforming 90% of companies in the utilities industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is below the industry median of 0.25.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.89% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.17% and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Honeywell

The Honeywell International Inc. (HON) position was trimmed by 20.82%, impacting the portfolio by -0.21%.

The company has a market cap of $144 billion and an enterprise value of $149 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.53% and return on assets of 8.21% are outperforming 85% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.68 is below the industry median of 0.99.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% each.

Sony

The firm cut its position in Sony Corp. (SNE) by 9.66%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.18%.

The consumer electronics giant has a market cap of $105.9 billion and an enterprise value of $88.58 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.62% and return on assets of 4.02% are outperforming 62% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.74 is above the industry median of 1.3.

The largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.7% of outstanding shares, followed by GAMCO Investors with 0.18% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Quidel

The firm reduced its Quidel Corp. (QDEL) holding by 15.64%, impacting the portfolio by -0.14%.

The developer and marketer of diagnostic testing solutions has a market cap of $8.29 billion and an enterprise value of $8.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 58.67% and return on assets of 37.32% are outperforming 98% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.67 is below the industry median of 1.52.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is GAMCO Investors with 0.7% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68% and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

American Express

The investment firm trimmed its American Express Co. (AXP) position by 6.89%. The trade had an impact of -0.09% on the portfolio.

The credit card payments operator has a market cap of $93.96 billion and an enterprise value of $106.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.91% and return on assets of 1.78% are outperforming 56% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.71 is above the industry median of 0.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 18.83%, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.05% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.81%.

AMETEK

The investment firm reduced its AMETEK Inc. (AME) position by 9.13%. The trade had an impact of -0.09% on the portfolio.

The diversified industrial conglomerate has a market cap of $26.79 billion and an enterprise value of $28.46 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.46% and return on assets of 8.65% are outperforming 88% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.44 is below the industry median of 0.99.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%, followed by Gabelli's firm with 0.4% and Cohen's firm with 0.26%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: