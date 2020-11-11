National Oilwell Varco Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The call will be webcast live on [url="]www.nov.com%2Finvestors[/url].National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports customers’ full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since 1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.Visit [url="]www.nov.com[/url] for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005167/en/