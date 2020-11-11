MSCI and Bolsa de Valores de Colombia Launch the MSCI COLCAP Index

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, and Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (bvc), the leading operator of the Colombian capital market infrastructure and the Colombian Securities Exchange, have entered into a strategic alliance to launch the MSCI COLCAP Indexin the first half of 2021.As the leading stock market index for Colombia, the new MSCI COLCAP Index is designed to bring greater transparency and consistency to the Colombia equity universe. The Index tracks the performance of securities that trade on the bvc. The methodology and calculation of the Index leverages components of the framework of MSCI’s rules-based [url="]Global+Investable+Market+Indexes+Methodology[/url] and are being administered by MSCI. The Index replaces the Colombia COLCAP Index that was launched in January 2008 and has been the flagship index of the Colombian market since 2013.“This is a great step in the internationalization of the Colombian market, through the implementation of MSCI’s methodology, main provider of equity indexes for the emerging markets in the world,” commented“The strengthening of our flagship index through the global expertise and methodology provided by MSCI, enhances both the transparency of our equity market and the appeal of Colombia and Latin America as growing markets and investment options.”“We are pleased to be partnering with bvc in driving greater transparency of the Colombian market through the launch of this flagship index,” said“MSCI’s indexes exist to serve the needs of international investors who want to understand and evaluate the global investment opportunity set in any given country. This strategic alliance represents a significant development for MSCI in our mission to encourage and foster the openness and interconnectivity of financial markets across Latin America and around the world.”The COLEQTY, COLIR and COLSC indexes will continue to be managed, calculated and distributed by the bvc.





About MSCI







MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit [url="]www.msci.com[/url].









About Bolsa de Valores de Colombia







Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (bvc) is the leading operator of the Colombian capital market infrastructure with presence in the entire value chain. bvc provides solutions and services of Pre-trading (issuer services and issuances), Trading (access, electronic and OTC), Post-trading (collateral management, clearing, settlement, custody and securities administration), Information (market data and price vendor) and Technology (systems implementation of core banking, capital markets and digital solutions) in the on- exchange and OTC markets of equities, fixed income, derivatives and FX in a direct fashion or through its subsidiaries and investments.







None of the confirmation contained here (“Information”), MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information or any MSCI index is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided “as is” and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC. OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN MAKING OR COMPILING THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN “INFORMATION PROVIDER”) MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIEDWARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited. Privacy notice: For information about how MSCI collects and uses personal data, please refer to our Privacy Notice at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msci.com%2Fprivacy-pledge[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005280/en/