Medallia Appoints Henson Gawliu as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Demand Generation Officer

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global experience management leader, today announced the appointment of Henson Gawliu as Chief Digital and Demand Generation Officer, reporting to Medallia's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Stretch. With more than 10 years of award-winning experience, Gawliu will accelerate Medallia's growth through focused digital marketing efforts."Henson has a proven track record as a revenue-generating marketing leader focused on leveraging the power of digital and demand generation," commented Stretch. "The world of marketing has changed, digital and virtual is the future and there is no better person to accelerate our growth in this area than Henson.""Medallia is a clear market leader in the experience management space with world-renowned industry expertise and an unbelievable reputation for prioritizing innovation and driving more value for its customers. The demand for a leading experience management platform that drives deep customer and employee engagement continues to grow as more companies look to invest in digitally transforming customer and employee experiences. I look forward to helping Medallia accelerate its global reach and build off the momentum in the experience and engagement space," said Gawliu.Prior to joining Medallia, Henson held Global Head of Digital, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations, and Business Development roles at BlackLine, SAP, and CallidusCloud where he successfully transformed marketing into formidable demand generation engines that helped propel record pipeline and revenue growth.

