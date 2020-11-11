  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PCTEL to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference November 19

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:PCTI +5.91%


PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, today announced that David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO, and Kevin McGowan, PCTEL's CFO, will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19, 2020. PCTEL’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CDT on November 18 and will be accessible to registered attendees through the conference site, [url="]www.IDEASconferences.com[/url]. A webcast of the presentation will also be available through the conference website and in the investor relations section of the company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pctel.com%2Fnews-events%2Fwebcasts-events[/url].



About IDEAS Investor Conferences



The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.



The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at [url="]www.IDEASconferences.com[/url].



If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].



About PCTEL



PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built [url="]Industrial+IoT+devices[/url], [url="]antenna+systems[/url], and [url="]test+and+measurement+solutions[/url]. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.



For more information, please visit our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2F[/url].



PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005467/en/


