Nexteligent Acquires Professional Revenue Management Services

NEW YORK and MEDIA, Penn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT) a healthcare industry aggregator that acquires small and lower middle-market healthcare companies, has acquired Professional Revenue Management Services (PRMS), a national provider of revenue cycle management, including accounts receivable management, medical coding, electronic claims processing and consulting services.

"PRMS has an outstanding team and a stellar reputation among its clients," said Paul Cristiano, CEO of Nexteligent. "The company will enhance our NexteliFin division which focuses on revenue cycle management, billing, coding and claims denial recovery. We are extremely pleased to welcome PRMS employees to the Nexteligent family."

PRMS is headquartered in Media, Penn. Its founders and Managing Principals, Kevin Harrington and Todd Bales, along with the PRMS team, will continue on with Nexteligent in support of business development, client services and program oversight.

"Nexteligent is the ideal partner to continue our trajectory as a leader in the revenue cycle management market and we look forward to growing Nexteligent in partnership with its management team," said Kevin Harrington, managing principal, PRMS.

"We have been active participants in supporting the financial practice needs of small and newly emerging physician practices, nurse practitioner groups, ambulatory surgical centers, durable medical equipment providers and pharmacies, among others," said Todd Bales, managing principal, PRMS. "Our team is tuned in to current healthcare industry trends and we share a similar vision with the Nexteligent team."

Cristiano noted that additional acquisitions are in active review and that PRMS builds upon Nexteligent's recent acquisition of Revenue Maximization Group, a provider of preventative wellness, chronic care management, transitional care and remote monitoring services, as well as revenue cycle management.

About Nexteligent

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT) is a professional services firm serving the healthcare industry with specialized programs that contain costs, improve productivity and enhance the quality of medical encounters for doctors and patients. Nexteligent acquires and manages technology-centric health and wellness companies with related but distinct products, services, markets and opportunities. Through its specialized divisions, Nexteligent virtually delivers physicians directly to the patient, creates preventative care solutions for doctors and enhances the revenue cycle for healthcare organizations.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication regarding proposed transactions and performance are "forward-looking" statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "anticipate," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of their respective future financial performance, their respective anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in their respective businesses. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and projections about future events.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexteligent-acquires-professional-revenue-management-services-301170785.html

SOURCE Nexteligent Holdings, Inc.