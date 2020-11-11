Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Issues Permanent J-Code for UroGen's Jelmyto® Effective January 1, 2021

APPROVED USE FOR JELMYTO

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Before receiving JELMYTO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you











are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. JELMYTO can harm your unborn baby. You should not become pregnant during treatment with JELMYTO. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with JELMYTO.





are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if JELMYTO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with JELMYTO and for 1 week after the last dose.







Tell your healthcare provider if you take water pills (diuretic).







How will I receive JELMYTO?











Your healthcare provider will tell you to take a medicine called sodium bicarbonate before each JELMYTO treatment.







You will receive your JELMYTO dose from your healthcare provider 1 time a week for 6 weeks. It is important that you receive all 6 doses of JELMYTO according to your healthcare provider’s instructions. If you miss any appointments, call your healthcare provider as soon as possible to reschedule your appointment. Your healthcare provider may recommend up to an additional 11 monthly doses.







JELMYTO is given to your kidney through a tube called a catheter.







During treatment with JELMYTO, your healthcare provider may tell you to take additional medicines or change how you take your current medicines.







After receiving JELMYTO











JELMYTO may cause your urine color to change to a violet to blue color. Avoid contact between your skin and urine for at least 6 hours.







To urinate, males and females should sit on a toilet and flush the toilet several times after you use it. After going to the bathroom, wash your hands, your inner thighs, and genital area well with soap and water.







Clothing that comes in contact with urine should be washed right away and washed separately from other clothing.







JELMYTO may cause serious side effects, including











Swelling and narrowing of the tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder (ureteric obstruction). If you develop swelling and narrowing, and to protect your kidney from damage, your healthcare provider may recommend the placement of a small plastic tube (stent) in the ureter to help the kidney drain. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop side pain or fever during treatment with JELMYTO.







If you develop swelling and narrowing, and to protect your kidney from damage, your healthcare provider may recommend the placement of a small plastic tube (stent) in the ureter to help the kidney drain. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop side pain or fever during treatment with JELMYTO.



Bone marrow problems. JELMYTO can affect your bone marrow and can cause a decrease in your white blood cell, red blood cell, and platelet counts. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests prior to each treatment to check your blood cell counts during treatment with JELMYTO. Your healthcare provider may need to temporarily or permanently stop JELMYTO if you develop bone marrow problems during treatment with JELMYTO.







UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a permanent and product-specific J-code for Jelmyto(mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution that will take effect on January 1, 2021. The J-code is expected to replace the previously issued temporary C-code and will standardize and facilitate reimbursement in the hospital outpatient, ambulatory surgery center and physician office settings of care beginning on January 1, 2021.“Having a permanent J-code will simplify billing and streamline reimbursement, making it even more timely and reliable for physicians treating patients with Jelmyto,” said Jeffrey Bova, Chief Commercial Officer of UroGen Pharma. “This should translate into improved access to Jelmyto for adult patients seeking a minimally invasive, potentially kidney-sparing treatment option for low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.”J-codes are reimbursement codes used by commercial insurance plans, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and other government payers for Medicare Part B drugs like Jelmyto that are administered by a physician. Claims submission and payment are standardized with a J-code, facilitating and streamlining billing and reimbursement.The J-code for Jelmyto (J9281) has been published online in the CMS Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Application Summaries and Coding Decisions (page 36).Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, is a drug formulation of mitomycin indicated for the treatment of adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC). Utilizing the RTGel™ technology platform, UroGen’s proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based formulation, Jelmyto is designed to enable longer exposure of urinary tract tissue to mitomycin, thereby enabling the treatment of tumors by non-surgical means. Jelmyto is delivered to patients using standard ureteral catheters or nephrostomy tube. The U.S. FDA previously granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy Designations to Jelmyto for the treatment of LG-UTUC. On April 15, 2020, the FDA approved Jelmyto, making it the first drug approved for the treatment of LG-UTUC in adult patients.JELMYTOis a prescription medicine used to treat adults with a type of cancer of the lining of the upper urinary tract including the kidney called low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer (LG-UTUC).have a hole or tear (perforation) of your bladder or upper urinary tract.side pain, urinary tract infection, blood in your urine, kidney problems, tiredness, nausea, stomach pain, trouble with urination, vomiting, low red blood cell count, frequent urination, itching, chills, and fever.You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit [url="]www.fda%2Fgov%2Fmedwatch[/url] or call 1‑800‑FDA‑1088. You may also report side effects to UroGen Pharma at 1-855-987-6436.Urothelial cancer is the ninth most common cancer globally and the eighth most lethal neoplasm in men in the U.S. Between five percent and ten percent of primary urothelial cancers originate in the ureter or renal pelvis and are collectively referred to as upper tract urothelial cancers (UTUC). In the U.S., there are approximately 6,000 - 7,000 new or recurrent low-grade UTUC patients annually. Most cases are diagnosed in patients over 70 years old, and these older patients often face comorbidities. There are limited treatment options for UTUC, with the most common being endoscopic surgery or nephroureterectomy (removal of the entire kidney and ureter). These treatments can lead to a high rate of recurrence and relapse.UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s approved product, Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit [url="]www.urogen.com[/url] to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation: the timing and expected benefits of the J-code for Jelmyto, including it translating to improved access to Jelmyto for adult patients with LG-UTUC; the potential of UroGen’s proprietary RTGel technology platform to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and the potential therapeutic benefits of Jelmyto for LG-UTUC and of UGN-102 for LG NMIBC. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of clinical trials and potential safety and other complications thereof; the ability to obtain regulatory approval within the timeframe expected, or at all; the ability to maintain regulatory approval; complications associated with commercialization activities, including complications resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the labeling for any approved product; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing UroGen’s product candidates; the size and growth of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; UroGen’s ability to attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and personnel; and any negative effects on UroGen’s business, commercialization and product development plans caused by or associated with COVID-19. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of UroGen’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020, and other filings that UroGen makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and UroGen’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to UroGen as of the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005250/en/