The Hartford's Small Commercial Digital Capabilities Rated Best In The Industry











Real-time changes to level of coverage, deductible, and property and employee information via online policy management

















The ability to classify new employees to develop accurate monthly premiums for workers comp policyholders

















Online help options including ‘call me back’ and chatbot in both the public and secure areas of its site







For the second year in a row, [url="]The+Hartford[/url] ranked No. 1 for digital capabilities in Keynova Group’s (formerly Dynatrace) Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard. The competitive benchmark study evaluates the top 10 small commercial insurance brands across four categories and four tasks. The Hartford received the top rating in every category and task to significantly outperform its competitors.“We will never stop improving the ease of digital quoting, servicing, billing and claims for our agents and customers,” said Stephanie Bush, head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines at The Hartford. “Being the clear number one carrier in Keynova’s comprehensive report speaks to how we study the needs of the market and how we constantly set our own high standards of service.”The Hartford’s overall score improved 11 points from 2019. The study revealed that The Hartford is the first in the industry to offer several digital capabilities including:Based on 20 years of benchmarking financial institutions’ digital offerings for small businesses and consumers, Keynova’s Small Commercial Insurance Scorecard is an annual competitive evaluation that examines the digital capabilities that insurance companies provide to small business policyholders and prospects. The scorecard specifically evaluates the digital proficiencies of carriers supporting users of small business insurance policy types such as business owners policy, property, liability, workers compensation, and commercial auto insurance.The Hartford has been insuring small business owners for more than 200 years and was one of the first carriers to create a dedicated business unit for small commercial customers more than 30 years ago. The company, along with its agents, serves more than one million small business customers.The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com[/url]. Follow us on Twitter at [url="]www.twitter.com%2FTheHartford_PR[/url].The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read [url="]The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice[/url].Since 1999, Keynova Group’s Scorecards have served as the trusted source for leading financial services firms to obtain competitive intelligence and actionable insights. The firm’s proven methodology and highly detailed results help its clients maximize the value of their digital channels to deliver a top-notch experience to customers and prospects. The Keynova Scorecards and its predecessor Scorecards, formerly known as Dynatrace Scorecards for Financial Services and as Keynote Scorecards, are the property of Keynova Group LLC, an independent company that is no longer affiliated with Dynatrace.HIG-SSome of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com[/url]. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com[/url].

