ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 46th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

November 11, 2020

ROSELAND, N. J., Nov. 11, 2020

ROSELAND, N. J., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.02 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $3.72 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 46th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend.

"This increase in our quarterly dividend represents a strong signal of the board's confidence in ADP's future and our ability to navigate the present economic uncertainty. Our dividend is a cornerstone to our long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions, and we are pleased to increase it for a 46th consecutive year," said Carlos Rodriguez.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP)

The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.93 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 11, 2020.

