  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Rocket Companies Welcomes Jonathan Mariner to Board of Directors

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:RKT -2.87%

Mariner's extensive experience will drive continued growth and success for the FinTech company; Will be an independent board member and chair company's Audit Committee

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – announced the appointment of Jonathan Mariner, Founder and President of TaxDay, LLC, a private software firm which helps people track their multi-state travel, to its Board of Directors and as chairperson for the board's Audit Committee.

Mariner, whose appointment began last week, brings decades of expertise to the board, stemming from his time serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Investment Officer for Major League Baseball, as well as his tenure as CFO of the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers and Dolphins Stadium.

"Jonathan has an incredible track record of driving great results for the businesses and teams he has led," said Jay Farner, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies. "We look forward to leveraging his experience and guidance to build on the momentum of our longstanding success."

In addition to his leadership positions, Mariner has an extensive background serving as an independent board member for many successful enterprises including Tyson Foods, Inc. and McGraw Hill Education. He is also a Senior Adviser to Overtime Sports, a new sports broadcasting network focused on young, digital-native sports fans. Mariner earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

"Serving on the Board of Rocket Companies is a great honor," said Mariner. "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Directors and bringing my background and perspective to help impact the outcome."

Mariner is joining the Board during a time of great success. Rocket Companies recently announced record-breaking third quarter earnings. It has generated $6.6 billion of net income through the first three quarters of 2020. In the third quarter alone, its subsidiary Rocket Mortgage originated $89.0 billion in closed loan volume – a record for the 35-year-old company.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years.

Contact: Strati Moustakeas, [email protected], (313) 912-7351

(PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocket-companies-welcomes-jonathan-mariner-to-board-of-directors-301171075.html

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)