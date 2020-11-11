iClick Further Enhances Product Offerings through Acquisition of CMRS Group

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, announced today that it has recently entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of CMRS Group Holding Limited ("CMRS"), a leading marketing automation solution provider focused in Greater China in a consideration comprised of cash and certain number of the Company's American Depositary Shares. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions.

Based in Hong Kong, CMRS adds value to customers in data-driven consumer journey management, cross-channel marketing automation and inbound marketing services. Its proprietary technology aggregates data from multiple sources to help companies provide better customer relationship management (CRM) services. CMRS has leading expertise in leveraging strategies and content over social media and KOLs to generate inbound leads and sales for companies.

The acquisition will allow iClick to further enhance its full product offerings with CMRS's marketing automation capabilities particularly for cross-border customers marketing into China. Beyond solidifying iClick's product offerings, iClick is confident that CMRS's demonstrated profitability, resources and potential to cross-sell iClick products will allow it to contribute to iClick's Enterprise Solutions' bottom line in the near to medium term.

"We are thrilled to become part of iClick group," said Mark Chan, Group CEO and Founder of CMRS Group. "Combined with CMRS's expertise in digital marketing, social media and KOLs and smart content generation enterprise solution services, the acquisition will enrich iClick's comprehensive initiatives in its Consumer Experience Management and Social Commerce Platforms, further boosting the success of the combination."

Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick, commented: "We're delighted to announce this deal between iClick and CMRS, which brings together two of the region's leading innovative marketing solution providers. By tapping into CMRS's strengths in CRM, social media, and cross-channel marketing automation, iClick will be able to expand the scope and effectiveness of our fast growing integrated enterprise and marketing solutions offerings. We are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to help brands adapt and succeed in today's rapidly digitalizing market environment."

With over 940 million active profiled users on the its proprietary platform, iClick provides an integrated consumer full-cycle solution to optimize consumer life-time value that includes acquiring new traffic, managing consumers and engaging consumers with personalized marketing campaigns. With its commitment in providing tailored digitalization services to brand customers, iClick integrates and launches products on four key platforms – Programmatic Marketing Platform, Consumer Experience Platform, Social Commerce Platform, and Consumer Lifecycle Data Management Platform – empowering clients to boost sales from different combinations of product lines.





About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About CMRS

CMRS Group is one of the leading digital and social media communications consulting companies in Hong Kong. As a brand custodian group, CMRS provides a full suite of solutions which enable brand communication excellence in the digital space. Its key offerings include social media insight and monitoring, content management, visual content creation, KOL management, cross border digital marketing, strategic advertising placement, moderation and crisis management, social media marketing guidelines and workshops.

