Nomination Committee appointed for LeoVegas ahead of 2021 Annual General Meeting

November 11, 2020 | About: OSTO:LEO -1.63%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("the Company" or "LeoVegas") adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2020, the Nomination Committee shall consist of five members appointed by the four largest shareholders. The fifth member shall be the Chairman of the Board.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who together represent approximately 17% of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 30 September 2020:

  • Anders Fast, utsedd av Gustaf Hagman
  • Malcolm Lilliehöök, representing Torsten Söderberg
  • Pontus Hagnö
  • Robin Ramm-Ericson
  • Per Norman, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be presented in the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company's website: www.leovegasgroup.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to [email protected]. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must submit well in advance of the Annual General Meeting, but by 1 February 2021 at the latest.

LeoVegas' Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on 11 May 2021.

FoR further INFORMATION, please contact:
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, [email protected]
Per Norman, Chairman of the Board
+46 72 230 91 91, [email protected]

about leovegas mobile gaming group:
LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

Nomination Committee appointed for LeoVegas ahead of 2021 Annual General Meeting

