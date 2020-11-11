  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Articles 

Chipotle To Open Its First Digital-Only Restaurant

November 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:CMG +5.24%

Restaurant design and menu innovation formulated at the Company's new Cultivate Center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its first-ever Chipotle digital-only restaurant called the Chipotle Digital Kitchen. Located just outside of the gates to the military academy in Highland Falls, NY, the restaurant will open this Saturday for pick-up and delivery only. The new prototype will allow Chipotle to enter more urban areas that wouldn't support a full-size restaurant and allows for flexibility with future locations.

The new Chipotle Digital Kitchen does not feature a dining room or front service line. Guests must order in advance.

Digital Kitchen Restaurant Design

The Digital Kitchen concept is focused on accelerating the digital business in non-traditional locations. It is unique because it does not include a dining room or front service line and guests must order in advance via Chipotle.com, the Chipotle app or third-party delivery partners. Orders can be picked up from a lobby that is designed to include all of the sounds, smells and kitchen views of a traditional Chipotle restaurant. The Digital Kitchen will also service large catering orders available for pick up in a separate lobby with its own dedicated entry.

"The Digital Kitchen incorporates innovative features that will complement our rapidly growing digital business, while delivering a convenient and frictionless experience for our guests," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer of Chipotle. "With digital sales tripling year over year last quarter, consumers are demanding more digital access than ever before so we're constantly exploring new ways to enhance the experience for our guests."

Cultivate Center

Chipotle's new design concepts and menu innovation are envisioned at the Company's Cultivate Center in Irvine, California. Located minutes from Chipotle's corporate headquarters, the new 22,000 square foot facility features the same natural aesthetic with ecofriendly materials and designs found in Chipotle restaurants. To pay homage to its heritage, the original sign from the first Chipotle restaurant opened in 1993 in Denver, Colorado dons the entryway.

The Cultivate Center is home to Chipotle's official test kitchen, where its culinary team utilizes real, responsibly sourced ingredients to test recipes and concoct future menu items. The space also includes a production studio for filming commercials and developing creative concepts as well as a room for restaurant training and development. The Cultivate Center is home to the Center of Excellence for Design and Construction and houses a fully equipped development lab, metal cutting and woodworking machinery to build and test new prototypes before rolling it out in a restaurant environment. Additionally, the space includes a consumer research center to allow for focus groups and gathering critical insights. The conference rooms and event spaces will be utilized for Board meetings, group gatherings and special events in the years to come.

"The Cultivate Center is a best-in-class space that will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation while delivering on our mission of cultivating a better world," said Tabassum Zalotrawala, Chief Development Officer of Chipotle.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle has introduced its first-ever digital-only restaurant called the Chipotle Digital Kitchen. The new restaurant is located just outside the gates to the military academy in Highland Falls, NY and will open on Saturday, November 14 for pick-up and delivery only.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-to-open-its-first-digital-only-restaurant-301170710.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.


