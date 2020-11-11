  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Sonim Announces Rugged Handheld and Tablet with Integrated Barcode Scanners

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:SONM -9.91%

Efficient SmartScanner Devices Join Sonim's Rugged Mobility Solutions in Early 2021

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020

Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the launch of the RS60 and RS80 rugged SmartScanner devices to better serve industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments. These new devices can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of their proven durability while improving the barcode scanning experience for front-line workers who must rapidly capture large amounts of data.

Sonim announces rugged handheld and tablet with integrated barcode scanners to better serve industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments

"Sonim is excited to bring the highly regarded durability and functionality of our mobile devices to the barcode scanning and tablet markets with the introduction of the Sonim RS60 and RS80," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim. "This is a natural extension of our focus on application-specific capabilities, and with these new integrated scanners we are expanding the range of applications and use cases of our rugged mobility offerings to further meet the needs of our customers."

The Sonim RS60 is a fully-rugged, six inch handheld computer and barcode scanner and is purpose-built for efficiency and durability, making it the ideal all-in-one device for use in warehouses, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, as well as field service and public safety. The Sonim RS80 is a fully-rugged, eight inch tablet/barcode scanner that features front and rear facing cameras to provide the convenience of taking photos and video calls while on the job.

Both devices are designed to perform, scan and communicate in a variety of work environments and extreme conditions. Key features include:

  • Android 10 operating system
  • The ability to capture 30 scans per second
  • High bandwidth 4G LTE connectivity
  • An industry-leading, comprehensive 2 year warranty
  • An industry-leading, high-capacity multi-shift battery
  • Glove-friendly touch screen
  • Waterproof, dust proof, drop proof and chemical resistant
  • Can be cleaned and sanitized with bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and other disinfectants as needed to minimize risk of contamination
  • Supports SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, a comprehensive set of software tools, applications and utilities that help improve management and productivity

The RS60 and RS80 will be available through a distribution and reseller network in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia starting in early 2021. To learn more about the RS60, click here. To learn more about the RS80, click here.

About Sonim
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Sonim Technologies (PRNewsFoto/Sonim Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonim-announces-rugged-handheld-and-tablet-with-integrated-barcode-scanners-301170871.html

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.


