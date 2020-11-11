Inpixon Announces Availability of Location Intelligence Products Through Global Distributor Digi-Key

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced that a number of its ultra-wideband (UWB) and chirp spread spectrum (CSS) anchor and tag products are now available for purchase directly through Digi-Key Corporation, one of the industry's most popular sites for electronic component sourcing.

The Inpixon products available for purchase through the Digi-Key ecommerce catalog include the following:

nanoANQ EA: Real-time location system (RTLS) anchors for tag positioning; supports large-scale deployments; available in CSS or UWB.

swarm bee Tag Modules: Tag-ready modules with integrated transceiver, MCU, temperature and acceleration sensors for RTLS, ranging and communication; available in CSS or UWB.

swarm bee DK+: Developer-friendly breakout board for swarm bee modules for easy design-in; available in CSS or UWB.

Tag Evaluation Platform: Complete evaluation tag including both UWB and CSS technologies, antennas and battery.

nanoLOC TRX Chip: 2.4 GHz ISM CSS transceiver for long-range RTLS, ranging and communication.

The products supplement Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform and were acquired in Inpixon's recent purchase of nanotron Technologies GmbH, a global location awareness technology company and a leader in IoT and UWB technologies. Most often used for asset tracking, worker safety, proximity alerts, and collision avoidance systems, the solutions can be leveraged with intelligent maps, navigation and analytics to power myriad location-enabled use cases.

David Stein, Vice President, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key commented, "With the growth in the Internet of Things (IoT), incorporating real-time location and location intelligence have become increasingly important to many organizations. Inpixon's broad range of location intelligence solutions and multifunction sensor and tag products for various industries makes this an ideal match for our distribution platform. We look forward to working closely with Inpixon in order to offer their high-precision, real-time location and location-aware smart wireless sensor and tag solutions to our global customer base."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, commented, "Digi-Key is one of the largest distributors of electronic components in the world with extensive reseller relationships, making them an ideal partner for Inpixon to help accelerate the adoption of our technology across both indoor and outdoor applications. They represent many of the leading brands and technologies enabling the remarkable growth and advancement of the IoT ecosystem. Inpixon products and solutions complement the Digi-Key portfolio and will provide their diverse customer base the ability to gather actionable intelligence and operational visibility. By utilizing Digi-Key's distribution platform, it can potentially shorten our sale cycle, increase the speed of fulfillment and facilitate large volume purchases. We intend to leverage Digi-Key's established global customer base in more than 170 countries in order to expand our global footprint, while increasing our presence in critical growth markets worldwide."

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to nearly unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to one of the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the Nanotron technology and business into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

